Media stories about Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) have been trending somewhat negative on Tuesday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Provident Bancorp earned a coverage optimism score of -0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the bank an impact score of 45.3118523391439 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Provident Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Get Provident Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.90. 6,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,274. Provident Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $240.22 and a P/E ratio of 28.66.

In other Provident Bancorp news, CEO David P. Mansfield bought 4,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $99,779.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Provident Bancorp (PVBC) Earns News Impact Score of -0.03” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/provident-bancorp-pvbc-earns-news-impact-score-of-0-03.html.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is the holding company of The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank is a community bank that serves the banking needs of its customers. The Provident Bank operates from its main office and over two branch offices in the Northeastern Massachusetts area and over four branch offices in Southeastern New Hampshire, and one branch is located in Bedford, New Hampshire.

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.