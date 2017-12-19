Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. (PBH) Stake Increased by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 38.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,259 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Prestige Brands worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Brands by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Brands by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Brands by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Brands by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PBH. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Prestige Brands in a report on Monday, October 2nd. William Blair upgraded shares of Prestige Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prestige Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Prestige Brands in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Prestige Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE PBH ) opened at $45.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2,417.03, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.11 and a 1 year high of $59.63.

Prestige Brands (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.12 million. Prestige Brands had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Brands Company Profile

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc is engaged in the marketing, sales and distribution of over-the-counter healthcare and household cleaning products. The Company operates through three segments: North American Over-the-Counter (OTC) Healthcare; International Over-the-Counter Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

