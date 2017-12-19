PPG Industries (PPG) Now Covered by Raymond James Financial

Equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Raymond James Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PPG. Citigroup raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America set a $120.00 price objective on PPG Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.63.

PPG Industries (NYSE PPG) opened at $116.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29,287.63, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.59. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $93.80 and a twelve month high of $119.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.52. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,751,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,171,845,000 after buying an additional 310,086 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in PPG Industries by 18.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,211,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $348,987,000 after purchasing an additional 509,356 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in PPG Industries by 3.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,844,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $309,054,000 after purchasing an additional 85,980 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in PPG Industries by 7.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,724,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $296,017,000 after purchasing an additional 199,074 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in PPG Industries by 3.9% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,455,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $266,850,000 after purchasing an additional 91,417 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes a range of coatings and specialty materials. The Company has two segments: Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment includes the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, architectural businesses. The Industrial Coatings segment includes the automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM), industrial coatings, packaging coatings, coatings services and specialty coatings and materials businesses.

