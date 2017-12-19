PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (PSCD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (NASDAQ:PSCD) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1895 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

Shares of PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (NASDAQ PSCD) traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,731. PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio has a 1 year low of $49.86 and a 1 year high of $61.00.

