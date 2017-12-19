PowerShares S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility Portfolio Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (EELV)

PowerShares S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility Portfolio (NYSEARCA:EELV) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.271 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility Portfolio (NYSEARCA EELV) traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $24.75. 45,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,460. PowerShares S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility Portfolio has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $25.31.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/powershares-sp-emerging-markets-low-volatility-portfolio-declares-quarterly-dividend-of-0-27-eelv.html.

Receive News & Ratings for PowerShares S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerShares S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.