PowerShares S&P 500 Momentum Portfolio (SPMO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

PowerShares S&P 500 Momentum Portfolio (NYSEARCA:SPMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0543 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

Shares of PowerShares S&P 500 Momentum Portfolio (SPMO) opened at $34.59 on Tuesday. PowerShares S&P 500 Momentum Portfolio has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $34.84.

