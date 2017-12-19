PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.3294 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $158.64. 26,844,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,877,527. PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 has a fifty-two week low of $118.14 and a fifty-two week high of $158.77.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/powershares-qqq-trust-series-1-qqq-raises-dividend-to-0-33-per-share.html.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Receive News & Ratings for PowerShares QQQ Trust Series 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerShares QQQ Trust Series 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.