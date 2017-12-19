PowerShares KBW Bank Portfolio (NASDAQ:KBWB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.2804 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from PowerShares KBW Bank Portfolio’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

PowerShares KBW Bank Portfolio (NASDAQ:KBWB) traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.51. 174,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,729. PowerShares KBW Bank Portfolio has a one year low of $45.34 and a one year high of $55.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/powershares-kbw-bank-portfolio-kbwb-plans-dividend-increase-0-28-per-share.html.

