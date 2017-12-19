PowerShares KBW Bank Portfolio (KBWB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

PowerShares KBW Bank Portfolio (NASDAQ:KBWB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.2804 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from PowerShares KBW Bank Portfolio’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
PowerShares KBW Bank Portfolio (NASDAQ:KBWB) traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.51. 174,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,729. PowerShares KBW Bank Portfolio has a one year low of $45.34 and a one year high of $55.75.
