PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (NYSEARCA:PICB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0336 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

Shares of PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (NYSEARCA PICB) traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,030. PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $27.79.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/powershares-international-corporate-bond-portfolio-picb-declares-monthly-dividend-of-0-03.html.

Receive News & Ratings for PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.