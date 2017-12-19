PowerShares International BuyBack Achievers Portfolio (IPKW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

PowerShares International BuyBack Achievers Portfolio (NASDAQ:IPKW) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.2361 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares International BuyBack Achievers Portfolio (NASDAQ:IPKW) opened at $36.85 on Tuesday. PowerShares International BuyBack Achievers Portfolio has a 1 year low of $27.83 and a 1 year high of $36.95.

