PowerShares Dynamic Retail (PMR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

PowerShares Dynamic Retail (NYSEARCA:PMR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1412 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

Shares of PowerShares Dynamic Retail (PMR) opened at $37.42 on Tuesday. PowerShares Dynamic Retail has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $38.29.

