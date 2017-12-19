PowerShares DB Precious Metals Fund (DBP) to Issue Special Dividend of $0.05

PowerShares DB Precious Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBP) declared a special dividend on Monday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0453 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares DB Precious Metals Fund (NYSEARCA DBP) traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,840. PowerShares DB Precious Metals Fund has a 1 year low of $34.22 and a 1 year high of $40.26.

