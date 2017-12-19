PowerShares Actively Managed Exchange-Traded Fund Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (PSMB)

PowerShares Actively Managed Exchange-Traded Fund Trust (BATS:PSMB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1347 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

Shares of PowerShares Actively Managed Exchange-Traded Fund Trust (BATS PSMB) opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. PowerShares Actively Managed Exchange-Traded Fund Trust has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $13.69.

