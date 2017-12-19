PowerShares 1-30 Laddered Treasury Portfolio (PLW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

PowerShares 1-30 Laddered Treasury Portfolio (NASDAQ:PLW) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0521 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares 1-30 Laddered Treasury Portfolio (NASDAQ:PLW) traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $32.64. 65,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,129. PowerShares 1-30 Laddered Treasury Portfolio has a 12 month low of $31.40 and a 12 month high of $33.52.

