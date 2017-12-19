Potbelly (PBPB) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.20

Media headlines about Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Potbelly earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.4881367170043 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PBPB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Potbelly in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Potbelly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Potbelly in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $313.77, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. Potbelly has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $14.55.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $106.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.75 million. Potbelly had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Potbelly will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation owns and operates Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The Company has domestic and international franchise operations of Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops. As of December 25, 2016, the Company operated Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in 29 states and the District of Columbia.

