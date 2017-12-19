Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Barclays (BCS) Share Price

News stories about Barclays (NYSE:BCS) have been trending positive this week, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Barclays earned a news impact score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 44.9960288088573 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.
- Volatile Stock to Watch – Barclays PLC, (NYSE: BCS) – Stock Watch (stocksnewstimes.com)
- Is The Stock A Good Investment?: Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) – Alpha Beta Stock (alphabetastock.com)
- UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 19 (feeds.reuters.com)
- Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Lifted Holding in Barclays Plc (BCS) as Share Value Declined … – Hill Country Times (hillcountrytimes.com)
- Barclays PLC (BCS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages (americanbankingnews.com)
Several research firms have issued reports on BCS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Barclays from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Barclays from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.
