Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Barclays (BCS) Share Price

News stories about Barclays (NYSE:BCS) have been trending positive this week, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Barclays earned a news impact score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 44.9960288088573 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several research firms have issued reports on BCS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Barclays from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Barclays from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Barclays ( NYSE BCS ) traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.85. 5,449,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,994,334. Barclays has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $45,551.29, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Barclays Company Profile

