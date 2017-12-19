Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) rose 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.88 and last traded at $50.99. Approximately 2,277,324 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 972,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.60.

PTLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Portola Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a current ratio of 8.31.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.08. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 110.46% and a negative net margin of 938.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Portola Pharmaceuticals news, Director Henry Ward Wolff sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $564,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLA. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $250,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $1,047,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,818,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 326.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 54,248 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Portola Pharmaceuticals

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders and inflammation for patients having limited or no approved treatment options. The Company’s two lead programs, Betrixaban and Andexanet alfa, address unmet medical needs in the area of thrombosis, or blood clots.

