Pool Corporation (POOL) Director Robert C. Sledd Sells 7,200 Shares

Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) Director Robert C. Sledd sold 7,200 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $943,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,110.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Pool Corporation (POOL) remained flat at $$131.17 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Pool Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.25 and a 52 week high of $131.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,227.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. Pool had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $743.40 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Pool Corporation will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.47%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti upgraded Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Pool from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Pool currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POOL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 74.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 975,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,541,000 after purchasing an additional 417,759 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Pool by 48.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 570,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,657,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Pool by 96.8% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management LTD now owns 363,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,365,000 after acquiring an additional 178,974 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Pool by 377.0% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 201,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,711,000 after buying an additional 159,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pool by 11.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,125,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $132,306,000 after purchasing an additional 111,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Pool Corporation (POOL) Director Robert C. Sledd Sells 7,200 Shares” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/pool-corporation-pool-director-robert-c-sledd-sells-7200-shares.html.

About Pool

Pool Corporation is a distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. The Company is a distributor of irrigation and landscape products in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated 344 sales centers in North America, Europe, South America and Australia, through its four distribution networks, including SCP Distributors (SCP), Superior Pool Products (Superior), Horizon Distributors (Horizon) and National Pool Tile (NPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.