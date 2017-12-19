Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $4.34 Million Position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,339,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 797,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,686,000 after purchasing an additional 58,734 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 155,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after purchasing an additional 37,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

AJG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 7,600 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $496,204.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,012.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,500 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $95,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at $674,902. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE AJG) opened at $63.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12 month low of $51.21 and a 12 month high of $67.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,567.52, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.40%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/point72-asset-management-l-p-takes-4-34-million-position-in-arthur-j-gallagher-co-ajg.html.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co and its subsidiaries are engaged in providing insurance brokerage and consulting services, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. The Company operates through three segments: brokerage, risk management and corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.