Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 78,358 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 334,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,358 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.06% of General Mills worth $17,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1,708.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,027,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,276,000 after buying an additional 8,528,534 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,578,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 3,178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,611,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,666,000 after buying an additional 2,531,664 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,516,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,196,000 after buying an additional 2,195,397 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,055,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,318,000 after buying an additional 1,603,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. BidaskClub upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.38.

General Mills, Inc. ( NYSE GIS ) opened at $57.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32,332.78, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.66. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.65 and a 12-month high of $63.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 39.82% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 78,358 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (GIS)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/pinebridge-investments-l-p-sells-78358-shares-of-general-mills-inc-gis.html.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The Company is a supplier of branded and unbranded food products to the North American foodservice and commercial baking industries. The Company has three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Convenience Stores and Foodservice.

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.