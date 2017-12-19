Pier 1 Imports Inc Expected to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (PIR)

Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE:PIR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pier 1 Imports in a report issued on Wednesday. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. KeyCorp has a “Hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pier 1 Imports’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Pier 1 Imports had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $469.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Pier 1 Imports’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Pier 1 Imports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pier 1 Imports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Pier 1 Imports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.90 target price on shares of Pier 1 Imports in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 target price (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Pier 1 Imports in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pier 1 Imports currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.78.

Shares of Pier 1 Imports (PIR) traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.16. 2,807,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,287,800. Pier 1 Imports has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.67. The company has a market capitalization of $344.38, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. Pier 1 Imports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PIR. Towle & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pier 1 Imports during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,481,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pier 1 Imports by 13.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,264,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,894,000 after purchasing an additional 959,886 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pier 1 Imports in the second quarter worth approximately $2,607,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pier 1 Imports in the second quarter worth approximately $2,498,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pier 1 Imports in the second quarter worth approximately $1,926,000. 77.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pier 1 Imports

Pier 1 Imports, Inc is an importer of home decor and furniture. The Company’s operations consist of retail stores and an e-commerce Website conducting business under the name Pier 1 Imports, which sells a range of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts and seasonal products. The Company’s categories of merchandise include decorative accessories and furniture.

