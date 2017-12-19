Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Encore Wire Co. (WIRE)

Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,833,564 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,294,000 after buying an additional 50,586 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,749,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,354,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,080,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,383,000 after buying an additional 137,099 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,067,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,810,000 after buying an additional 13,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 701,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,948,000 after buying an additional 13,191 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WIRE. Sidoti upgraded Encore Wire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Encore Wire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

Encore Wire Co. ( WIRE ) opened at $48.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,000.17, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.31. Encore Wire Co. has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $49.75.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $292.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.60 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.35%.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Bilban sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $73,973.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,934.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Frank J. Bilban sold 4,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $196,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,507 shares of company stock worth $790,449. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation is a manufacturer of electrical building wire and cable. The Company is a supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments, and manufactured housing. The Company manufactures electric building wire, principally NM-B cable, for use primarily as interior wiring in homes, apartments and manufactured housing, and THHN/THWN-2 cable and metal-clad and armored cable for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings.

