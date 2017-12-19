PG&E (PCG) Receives Neutral Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup restated their neutral rating on shares of PG&E (NYSE:PCG) in a research note released on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on PG&E from $66.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded PG&E from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded PG&E from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of PG&E (NYSE PCG) opened at $52.50 on Monday. PG&E has a 52 week low of $49.83 and a 52 week high of $71.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $27,292.70, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.14.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that PG&E will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PG&E news, VP David S. Thomason sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $39,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,657 shares in the company, valued at $378,250.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of PG&E by 48.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,557,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,069,000 after buying an additional 504,900 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 12.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,354,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,434,000 after buying an additional 365,937 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of PG&E by 86.7% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 543,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,049,000 after buying an additional 252,198 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 110.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 245,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,274,000 after buying an additional 128,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of PG&E by 18.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 407,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,719,000 after buying an additional 63,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation is a holding company. The Company’s primary operating subsidiary is Pacific Gas and Electric Company (the Utility), which operates in northern and central California. The Utility is engaged in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers. The Utility generates electricity and provides electricity transmission and distribution services throughout its service territory in northern and central California to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers.

