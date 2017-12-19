Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Counsel Inc.

Bridges Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 58.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 51,360 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 418,639,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,062,088,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239,499 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,167,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,550,754,000 after acquiring an additional 389,629 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Pfizer by 4.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,286,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,487,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,313 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,035,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,143,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,832 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 33,275,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,117,726,000 after acquiring an additional 199,100 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (PFE) opened at $37.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $221,708.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.90 and a 12 month high of $37.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.17 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.01%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Rady A. Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $296,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,918.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $262,027.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,432 shares in the company, valued at $4,186,450.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,248. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $39.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.77.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/pfizer-inc-pfe-shares-sold-by-bridges-investment-counsel-inc.html.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc (Pfizer) is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and manufacture of healthcare products. Its global portfolio includes medicines and vaccines, as well as consumer healthcare products. The Company manages its commercial operations through two business segments: Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.