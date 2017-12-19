Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (PEBK) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 0.08

News stories about Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the bank an impact score of 46.1276538905704 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.86. 4,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,038. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is a holding company for Peoples Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which serves the citizens and business interests of the Catawba Valley and surrounding communities. The Bank has approximately 20 banking offices located in Lincolnton, Newton, Denver, Catawba, Conover, Maiden, Claremont, Hiddenite, Hickory, Charlotte, Monroe, Cornelius, Mooresville Raleigh and North Carolina.

