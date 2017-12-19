PennantPark Investment (PNNT) versus Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) Head-To-Head Review

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ: PNNT) and Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

PennantPark Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. Stellus Capital Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. PennantPark Investment pays out 83.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Stellus Capital Investment pays out 81.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Stellus Capital Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares PennantPark Investment and Stellus Capital Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennantPark Investment $124.53 million 4.07 $61.71 million $0.86 8.30 Stellus Capital Investment $39.49 million 5.44 $23.19 million $1.68 8.01

PennantPark Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Stellus Capital Investment. Stellus Capital Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PennantPark Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for PennantPark Investment and Stellus Capital Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PennantPark Investment 0 5 2 0 2.29 Stellus Capital Investment 0 1 3 0 2.75

PennantPark Investment presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.05%. Stellus Capital Investment has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.73%. Given PennantPark Investment’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe PennantPark Investment is more favorable than Stellus Capital Investment.

Profitability

This table compares PennantPark Investment and Stellus Capital Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennantPark Investment 49.55% 8.72% 4.56% Stellus Capital Investment 57.94% 9.35% 4.96%

Risk & Volatility

PennantPark Investment has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stellus Capital Investment has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.6% of PennantPark Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.1% of Stellus Capital Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of PennantPark Investment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Stellus Capital Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stellus Capital Investment beats PennantPark Investment on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified investment company. The Company is a business development company. Its objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation while seeking to preserve capital through debt and equity investments primarily made to the United States middle-market companies in the form of senior secured debt, mezzanine debt and equity investments. The Company’s debt investments may generally range in maturity from 3 to 10 years and, are made to the United States and to a limited extent, non-United States corporations, partnerships and other business entities, which operate in various industries and geographical regions. In addition, it may invest up to approximately 30% of its portfolio in non-qualifying assets. It invests in sectors, such as aerospace and defense; energy/utilities; auto sector; environmental services, and beverage, among others. PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC is the Company’s investment advisor.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company originates and invests primarily in private middle-market companies through first lien, second lien, unitranche and mezzanine debt financing, with corresponding equity co-investments. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. It invests in various sectors, such as business services, energy, general industrial, government services, healthcare, software and specialty finance. Its investment advisor is Stellus Capital Management, LLC (Stellus Capital Management). Stellus Capital Management is responsible for analyzing investment opportunities, conducting research and performing due diligence on investments, negotiating and structuring the Company’s investments, originating prospective investments, and monitoring its investments and portfolio companies on an ongoing basis.

