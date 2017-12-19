Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.34 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) will post sales of $3.34 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.39 billion. Parker-Hannifin reported sales of $2.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full-year sales of $3.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.83 billion to $14.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $14.62 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $14.34 billion to $14.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Parker-Hannifin.
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.07. 948,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $139.49 and a 12-month high of $199.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $25,880.50, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.40.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.93%.
In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 2,056 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.14, for a total transaction of $395,039.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,207 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,472.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 3,491 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $639,900.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,959.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,495 shares of company stock valued at $4,127,941. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 20.8% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 31.6% in the second quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. BT Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.
Parker-Hannifin Corporation is a manufacturer of motion and control technologies and systems, providing precision engineered solutions for a range of mobile, industrial and aerospace markets. The Company operates through segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial Segment is an aggregation of several business units, which manufacture motion-control and fluid power system components for builders and users of various types of manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, agricultural, construction, and military vehicles and equipment.
