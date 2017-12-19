Parker Drilling (PKD) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Parker Drilling (NYSE:PKD) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Parker Drilling earned a coverage optimism score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.3155297219866 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parker Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.25.

Shares of Parker Drilling (PKD) traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.96. 1,403,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,967. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Parker Drilling has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.90.

Parker Drilling (NYSE:PKD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $118.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.80 million. Parker Drilling had a negative net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 38.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Parker Drilling will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Parker Drilling

Parker Drilling Company (Parker Drilling) is a provider of contract drilling, and drilling-related services and rental tools and services. The Company’s business consists of two business lines: drilling services and rental tools services. Its Rental Tools Services business includes U.S. Rental Tools and International Rental Tools segments, and its Drilling Services business includes its U.S.

