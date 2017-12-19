Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $64.18 Million Holdings in Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,138,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,630 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.26% of Williams Companies worth $64,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMB. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1,660.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,384,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $223,597,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964,791 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 9.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,872,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,964,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850,607 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 4,652.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,822,264 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $146,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720,801 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,062,726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,939,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 47.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,174,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $186,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,314 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Williams Companies news, insider Donald R. Chappel sold 272,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $8,249,708.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,170.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.23 per share, with a total value of $163,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,408,700.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 283,501 shares of company stock valued at $8,590,124 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE WMB) opened at $30.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Williams Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $26.82 and a twelve month high of $32.69. The company has a market capitalization of $24,575.04, a PE ratio of 50.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 210.53%.

The Williams Companies, Inc is an energy infrastructure company. The Company is focused on connecting North America’s hydrocarbon resource plays to markets for natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), and olefins. As of December 31, 2016, its interstate gas pipelines, midstream and olefins production interests were held through its investment in Williams Partners L.P.

