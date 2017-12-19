Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Holdings in Devon Energy Corporation (DVN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) by 41.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,674,222 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 490,300 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Devon Energy worth $61,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Managed Accounts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 32,058.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 3,859 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE DVN) opened at $38.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19,771.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Devon Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $28.79 and a 12-month high of $49.45.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Corporation will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.19%.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Lyndon C. Taylor sold 12,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $490,035.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,891. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.39.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation is an independent energy company. The Company also controls EnLink Midstream Partners, L.P. (EnLink). The Company’s segments include U.S., Canada and EnLink. The Company is engaged primarily in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

