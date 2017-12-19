Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 1,145 ($15.41) to GBX 1,090 ($14.67) in a research note released on Monday. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

OXIG has been the subject of several other research reports. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,275 ($17.16) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.73) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Group raised their price target on Oxford Instruments from GBX 575 ($7.74) to GBX 850 ($11.44) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.48) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Oxford Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,053.13 ($14.17).

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) opened at GBX 853 ($11.48) on Monday. Oxford Instruments has a 1 year low of GBX 700 ($9.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,174 ($15.80).

WARNING: “Oxford Instruments (OXIG) Given New GBX 1,090 Price Target at Barclays” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/oxford-instruments-oxig-given-new-gbx-1090-price-target-at-barclays.html.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments plc is a provider of technology tools and systems for industry and research. The Company operates through two segments: Nanotechnology Tools and Service. The Nanotechnology Tools segment offers technology products serving research customers in both the public and private sectors. The Service segment contains the Company’s service, rental and refurbished asset sales business.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.