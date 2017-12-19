OxFORD Asset Management LLP Has $1.44 Million Position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR)

OxFORD Asset Management LLP decreased its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,177 shares during the period. OxFORD Asset Management LLP owned 0.08% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $505,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 784,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,431,000 after buying an additional 36,774 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 882,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,117,000 after buying an additional 291,355 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 991,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,967,000 after buying an additional 13,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 149,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 16,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE IVR) opened at $18.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $18.86. The stock has a market cap of $2,080.53, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.86.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 66.86% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%. This is a positive change from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.09%.

In related news, EVP David B. Lyle purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.97 per share, for a total transaction of $33,940.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.25 price objective on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.13.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/oxford-asset-management-llp-has-1-44-million-position-in-invesco-mortgage-capital-inc-ivr.html.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc is a holding company, which conducts its businesses through IAS Operating Partnership LP (the Operating Partnership) and subsidiaries. The Company’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors through dividends and through capital appreciation. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities that are guaranteed by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association or a federally chartered corporation, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (collectively Agency RMBS); RMBS that are not guaranteed by the United States Government agency; Credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises; commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.