Otonomy (OTIC) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 0.10

Media headlines about Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Otonomy earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.6391327675944 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Otonomy (OTIC) traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.95. The stock had a trading volume of 812,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,019. Otonomy has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $21.15.

Get Otonomy alerts:

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 60.74% and a negative net margin of 7,899.03%. Otonomy’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Otonomy will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on OTIC. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Otonomy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. ValuEngine lowered Otonomy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered Otonomy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Otonomy (OTIC) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 0.10” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/otonomy-otic-earns-daily-media-impact-score-of-0-10.html.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear. The Company’s product candidates include OTIPRIO, OTO-104 and OTO-311. OTIPRIO is a single-dose, physician-administered antibacterial, which is used for the treatment of pediatric patients with bilateral otitis media with effusion undergoing tympanostomy tube placement (TTP) surgery and is available for commercial purchase.

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.