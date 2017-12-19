Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Raises Stake in AT&T Inc. (T)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 427,857,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,143,056,000 after purchasing an additional 9,053,649 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6,188.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,900,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790,430 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,961,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,808,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619,434 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 367,489,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,865,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,881,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Rose acquired 29,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.75 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,625. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AT&T Inc. ( NYSE T ) opened at $38.46 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $43.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $234,755.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.44.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 94.69%.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.38 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Vetr downgraded AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on AT&T from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.82.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. The Company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Company offers its services and products to consumers in the United States, Mexico and Latin America and to businesses and other providers of telecommunications services worldwide.

