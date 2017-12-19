Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,057 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ubiquiti Networks were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBNT. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ubiquiti Networks by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,522 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,407,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ubiquiti Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ubiquiti Networks by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,389 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ubiquiti Networks by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,884 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,049,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Ubiquiti Networks by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. 33.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ubiquiti Networks alerts:

UBNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vetr raised shares of Ubiquiti Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.54 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ubiquiti Networks in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ubiquiti Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti Networks from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ubiquiti Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ubiquiti Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

Shares of Ubiquiti Networks Inc ( NASDAQ:UBNT ) opened at $69.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5,121.23, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.51. Ubiquiti Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $45.71 and a 1-year high of $70.15.

Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $245.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.39 million. Ubiquiti Networks had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 45.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Networks Inc will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Ubiquiti Networks announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the Wireless communications provider to purchase up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/oppenheimer-asset-management-inc-cuts-holdings-in-ubiquiti-networks-inc-ubnt.html.

About Ubiquiti Networks

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc develops performance networking technology for service providers and enterprises. The Company offers a portfolio of networking products and solutions. Its service provider product platforms provide carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems and routing.

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.