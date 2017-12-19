On Track Innovations (OTIV) Shares Down 18.8%

On Track Innovations Ltd (NASDAQ:OTIV) shares fell 18.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.86. 42,760,469 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7,922% from the average session volume of 533,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OTIV. ValuEngine upgraded shares of On Track Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of On Track Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of On Track Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of On Track Innovations from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of On Track Innovations by 17.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 123,500 shares during the period. Geller Family Office Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of On Track Innovations during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Finally, Sarbit Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of On Track Innovations by 43.0% during the second quarter. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,309,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 394,051 shares during the period. 8.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

On Track Innovations Company Profile

On Track Innovations Ltd. is a developer of cashless payment solutions. The Company’s segments include Retail and Mass Transit, Petroleum, Parking and Other. The Company offers solutions for banking, mobile network operators, vending, mass transit, petroleum and parking. The Company provides its customers with training and installation support, customer service and technical support.

