Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.14

Media coverage about Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Oaktree Capital Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the asset manager an impact score of 45.4685490696729 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

Get Oaktree Capital Group alerts:

OAK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Oaktree Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

Oaktree Capital Group ( OAK ) traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,650. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Oaktree Capital Group has a 1 year low of $36.95 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,480.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.57.

Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Oaktree Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $304.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Oaktree Capital Group will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oaktree Capital Group news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 1,413,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $21,208,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp bought 28,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.63 per share, with a total value of $248,544.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,498,182 shares of company stock valued at $44,373,324 over the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.14” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/oaktree-capital-group-oak-given-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-14.html.

Oaktree Capital Group Company Profile

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (Oaktree) is an investment manager specializing in alternative investments. The Company operates through investment management segment, which consists of the investment management services that the Company provides to its clients. The Company manages investments in a range of strategies within approximately six asset classes, which include corporate debt, convertible securities, distressed debt, control investing, real estate and listed equities.

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.