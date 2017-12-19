Oakbrook Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)

Oakbrook Investments LLC decreased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,550 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18,383.4% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,516,706 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,090 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,388,641 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $442,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,242 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,578,618 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,974,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,516 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 77.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,584,134 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $664,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 180.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,252,507 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $417,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,130 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Leerink Swann reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $215.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.56.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated ( NYSE UNH ) opened at $222.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $214,958.56, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $156.09 and a 12 month high of $231.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $50.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.26%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Larry C. Renfro sold 22,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.75, for a total value of $5,011,106.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,310,879.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total transaction of $1,250,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,652,503.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,630 shares of company stock valued at $7,669,416. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a health and well-being company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx. It conducts its operations through two business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum.

