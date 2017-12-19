Novavax (NVAX) Given “Hold” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their hold rating on shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

“The NanoFlu vaccine top-line data release we previewed as a potentially important catalyst before YE17 is now expected to occur in February 2018.”,” Cantor Fitzgerald’s analyst wrote.

NVAX has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Novavax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novavax from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Novavax from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.12.

Shares of Novavax ( NASDAQ NVAX ) opened at $1.49 on Monday. Novavax has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.28, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Novavax had a negative net margin of 726.35% and a negative return on equity of 787.38%. The business had revenue of $8.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 158.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Novavax will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stanley C. Erck purchased 100,000 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.13 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,279 shares in the company, valued at $257,955.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,196,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,403 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,376,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 92,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 371,295 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,690,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 471,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.78% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc is a clinical-stage vaccine company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The Company operates through developing recombinant vaccines segment. The Company, through its recombinant nanoparticle vaccine technology, produces vaccine candidates to respond to both known and newly emerging diseases.

