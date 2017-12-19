Northwest Natural Gas (NWN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE:NWN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Northwest Natural Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Natural Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE:NWN) opened at $62.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,867.78, a PE ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.39. Northwest Natural Gas has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $69.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $88.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.19 million. Northwest Natural Gas had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 8.32%. Northwest Natural Gas’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Gas will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Northwest Natural Gas news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 1,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $77,985.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,985.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 2.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 61.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 88.6% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 6.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 83.6% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural Gas

Northwest Natural Gas Company (NW Natural) is engaged in the distribution of natural gas. The Company’s segments include Local Gas Distribution, Gas Storage and other. The Company maintains operations in Oregon, Washington and California and conducts businesses through NW Natural and its subsidiaries.

