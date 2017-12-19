Northstar Realty Europe Corp (NRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Northstar Realty Europe Corp (NYSE:NRE) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $16.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.11 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Northstar Realty Europe an industry rank of 196 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Northstar Realty Europe alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northstar Realty Europe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Northstar Realty Europe in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. FBR & Co initiated coverage on shares of Northstar Realty Europe in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Northstar Realty Europe in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northstar Realty Europe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Northstar Realty Europe ( NRE ) traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.73. 139,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,091. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Northstar Realty Europe has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Northstar Realty Europe’s payout ratio is -171.42%.

In other news, major shareholder Colony Northstar, Inc. bought 99,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,448,591.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northstar Realty Europe by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 114,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Northstar Realty Europe by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,501,000 after purchasing an additional 105,880 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Northstar Realty Europe by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,517,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,443,000 after purchasing an additional 29,853 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Northstar Realty Europe by 589.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 146,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in Northstar Realty Europe by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,402,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Northstar Realty Europe Corp (NRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/northstar-realty-europe-corp-nre-given-consensus-recommendation-of-strong-buy-by-brokerages.html.

Northstar Realty Europe Company Profile

NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is a European focused commercial real estate company with primary office properties in cities within Germany, the United Kingdom and France. Its objective is to provide its stockholders with stable and recurring cash flow supplemented by capital growth over time.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northstar Realty Europe (NRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northstar Realty Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northstar Realty Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.