Nordson Co. Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $6.75 Per Share (NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) – Equities research analysts at Gabelli cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Nordson in a research note issued on Friday. Gabelli analyst M. Trusz now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $6.75 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.85. Gabelli has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Gabelli also issued estimates for Nordson’s FY2020 earnings at $7.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.76 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Nordson in a report on Friday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. FBR & Co set a $160.00 price objective on Nordson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Nordson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.40.

Nordson (NDSN) traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,497. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,361.56, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.40. Nordson has a 12 month low of $107.16 and a 12 month high of $150.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Nordson by 175.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Nordson by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Nordson by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Nordson by 361.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 10,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Nordson by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 113,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,420,000 after purchasing an additional 50,847 shares during the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP James E. Devries sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $590,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,948,985.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures and markets differentiated products and systems used to dispense, apply and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids, to test and inspect for quality, and to treat and cure surfaces. The Company’s segments include Adhesive Dispensing Systems, Advanced Technology Systems and Industrial Coating Systems.

