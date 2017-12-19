Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $269,000 Holdings in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (CY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,755 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cypress Semiconductor were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CY. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 97,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 28,793 shares during the period. Unterberg Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Unterberg Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,060,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 1,061.4% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,009,000. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Cypress Semiconductor alerts:

In other news, SVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $46,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,581.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Trent Thad sold 74,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $1,179,879.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,714,095.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,604 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,027. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cypress Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,085.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.01. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $604.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.16 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. Cypress Semiconductor’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. analysts predict that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -110.00%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/nomura-asset-management-co-ltd-has-269000-holdings-in-cypress-semiconductor-co-cy.html.

Cypress Semiconductor Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation manufactures embedded system solutions for automotive, industrial, home automation and appliances, consumer electronics and medical products. The Company’s segments include Microcontroller and Connectivity Division (MCD), and Memory Products Division (MPD). MCD focuses on microcontroller (MCU), analog and wireless and wired connectivity solutions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.