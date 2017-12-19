Nice Ltd (NICE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $393.89 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) will post sales of $393.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nice’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $399.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $390.00 million. Nice posted sales of $323.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nice will report full-year sales of $393.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.46 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nice.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nice from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Nice in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Nice from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered shares of Nice from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nice from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Nice currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

Nice ( NICE ) opened at $89.11 on Tuesday. Nice has a 12-month low of $65.59 and a 12-month high of $89.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $5,335.49, a PE ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nice by 19.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nice by 16.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nice by 1.8% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 56,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nice by 22.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Nice by 12.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., formerly NICE-Systems Ltd., is a global enterprise software provider. The Company’s segments include Customer Interactions Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides data driven insights that enable businesses to deliver personalized experience to customers.

