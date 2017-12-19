Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT) CEO Barry Sloane Buys 1,000 Shares

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) CEO Barry Sloane bought 1,000 shares of Newtek Business Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $18,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Barry Sloane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 15th, Barry Sloane bought 400 shares of Newtek Business Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.06 per share, for a total transaction of $6,824.00.

On Monday, November 6th, Barry Sloane bought 3,000 shares of Newtek Business Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,800.00.

Shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ NEWT) opened at $18.64 on Tuesday. Newtek Business Services Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The firm has a market cap of $341.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Newtek Business Services’s payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Newtek Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Newtek Business Services in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Newtek Business Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEWT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 98.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 85,538 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 56.6% in the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. American Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 0.4% in the second quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 174,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services in the second quarter worth about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is an internally managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation primarily through loans originated by its small business finance platform and its equity investments in certain portfolio companies that it controls.

