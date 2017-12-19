New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 4,500 Shares of DCT Industrial Trust Inc (DCT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in DCT Industrial Trust Inc (NYSE:DCT) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.22% of DCT Industrial Trust worth $11,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DCT Industrial Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DCT Industrial Trust by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of DCT Industrial Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 19,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in shares of DCT Industrial Trust by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 7,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of DCT Industrial Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 43,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS downgraded DCT Industrial Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of DCT Industrial Trust in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on DCT Industrial Trust in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DCT Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DCT Industrial Trust in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

DCT Industrial Trust Inc ( NYSE:DCT ) opened at $59.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,535.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. DCT Industrial Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $43.95 and a twelve month high of $61.53.

DCT Industrial Trust (NYSE:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.96 million. DCT Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 24.39%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. research analysts predict that DCT Industrial Trust Inc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This is a boost from DCT Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. DCT Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.73%.

About DCT Industrial Trust

DCT Industrial Trust Inc (DCT) is an industrial real estate company. The Company specializes in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing and management of bulk-distribution and light-industrial properties located in various distribution markets in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: East, Central and West.

