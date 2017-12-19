New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 2,000 Shares of Zebra Technologies Corp. (ZBRA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.22% of Zebra Technologies worth $12,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) opened at $103.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $5,416.24, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Zebra Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $81.02 and a 1 year high of $117.44.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.98 million. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Corp. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson bought 1,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.88 per share, for a total transaction of $159,975.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,317.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Cho sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $110,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,423.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. J P Morgan Chase & Co increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wellington Shields upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.88.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures and sells a range of automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) products. The Company’s AIDC products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification (RFID) readers, wireless local area network (WLAN) products, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems (RTLS), related accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and utilities and application software.

