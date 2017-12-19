New Amer Hi Inc (NYSE:HYB) announced a special dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from New Amer Hi’s previous special dividend of $0.008.

New Amer Hi has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

Get New Amer Hi alerts:

Shares of New Amer Hi (NYSE:HYB) traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.48. 78,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,366. New Amer Hi has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “New Amer Hi Inc (HYB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/new-amer-hi-inc-hyb-declares-dividend-increase-0-05-per-share.html.

About New Amer Hi

The New America High Income Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide high current income while seeking to preserve stockholders’ capital through investment in a professionally managed, diversified portfolio of high yield fixed-income securities.

Receive News & Ratings for New Amer Hi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Amer Hi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.