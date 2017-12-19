New Amer Hi Inc (HYB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

New Amer Hi Inc (NYSE:HYB) announced a special dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from New Amer Hi’s previous special dividend of $0.008.
New Amer Hi has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.
Shares of New Amer Hi (NYSE:HYB) traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.48. 78,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,366. New Amer Hi has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $10.20.
About New Amer Hi
The New America High Income Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide high current income while seeking to preserve stockholders’ capital through investment in a professionally managed, diversified portfolio of high yield fixed-income securities.
