Neovasc Inc (US) (NVCN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.56

Neovasc Inc (US) (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 380000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Neovasc Inc (US) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neovasc Inc (US) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neovasc Inc (US) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.19.

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11 and a beta of -0.07.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Neovasc Inc (US) stock. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neovasc Inc (US) (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 108,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC owned about 0.14% of Neovasc Inc (US) at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

About Neovasc Inc (US)

Neovasc Inc (Neovasc) is a specialty medical device company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s segment is the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. Its products include the Tiara technology in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina, and tissue products.

