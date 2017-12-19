Navigator (NVGS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Group

Jefferies Group began coverage on shares of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Navigator from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Maxim Group cut their price target on Navigator from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BidaskClub cut Navigator from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Navigator in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Navigator presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Navigator (NVGS) opened at $10.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $555.32, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.03. Navigator has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $14.75.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $70.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.65 million. Navigator had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Navigator will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navigator by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Navigator by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Navigator by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 12,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navigator in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Navigator in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. is an owner and operator of a fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers. The Company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petrochemical gases and ammonia. As of December 31, 2016, it had 33 semi- or fully-refrigerated handysize liquefied gas carriers.

